Elections have consequences
In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger ran for Governor as a moderate Democrat. She recently took office and she and fellow Democrats are already plunging the…
Jan 24
Huck PAC for America
Is America turning against ICE?
According to the media, polls show Americans are turning against ICE and this could create a blue wave in the midterm elections.
Jan 22
Huck PAC for America
Republicans are committed to the rule of law
This is just another reason to vote Republican in 2026.
Jan 19
Huck PAC for America
Can men get pregnant?
Not a particularly hard question to answer...
Jan 15
Huck PAC for America
Happy New Year
We won’t fully return to recapping the news until next week, but here are a few news items to tide you over.
Jan 1
November 2025
Real danger of losing control of Congress to the Democrats
We are in real danger of losing control of the House of Representatives to the Democrats. That thought keeps me up late at night, because one of the…
Nov 24, 2025
Huck PAC for America
The problem with Socialists
Huck PAC for America is building an army of donors to help fund our fight to save the House and Senate from the socialist Democrats.
Nov 12, 2025
Huck PAC for America
A View from the Middle of America
The mainstream media wants to turn the page on Republicans, but not so fast...
Nov 5, 2025
Huck PAC for America
October 2025
Democrats are worried about their candidates
Former President Barack Obama is rushing in to try to save them.
Oct 21, 2025
Huck PAC for America
September 2025
Clear Your Calendars
A Strong Huck PAC for America = Strong Leadership
Sep 5, 2025
Huck PAC for America
July 2025
Turn Texas Blue?
Every two years, Democrats/Media talk themselves into believing a Democrat has a chance to win a statewide election in Texas.
Jul 28, 2025
Huck PAC for America
June 2025
Democrats are flooding the zone
We are rushing candidate support out earlier than ever this year.
Jun 28, 2025
Huck PAC for America
