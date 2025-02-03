What is Huck PAC for America, and what is its goal?

Huck PAC for America is a political organization founded in 2008, and Mike Huckabee was the Honorary Chair until he was appointed Ambassador of Israel. The same team that has been running the HUCK PAC for America remains committed to ensuring that it continues the work that has been growing since the beginning. Its goal is to ensure that the legacy of the brave Patriots who gathered to sign the Declaration of Independence is protected. In practical terms, this means working to elect Republican candidates, specifically aiming to build a House majority and ensure a Republican House and Senate work with President Trump for two more years. Along with supporting Governors, legislatures, and ballot initiatives around the country, we are fighting to preserve conservative American values. We research and determine which races we can make a difference in and bring together resources and direct them in an impactful way. Like single strings formed together to create a strong rope, HUCK PAC for America is bringing individual contributions together to make a BIG DIFFERENCE!

What is Huck PAC for America’s strategy for the 2026 mid-term elections?

Huck PAC for America focuses on making critical investments in HIGHLY CONTESTED seats to prevent Democrats from gaining the majority. We support candidates such as Congresswoman Young Kim (California House), Congressman Juan Ciscomani (Arizona House), and challenger and former RNC Chairman, Michael Whatley (North Carolina Senate). Our aim is to build a hedge of protection around both the House, and the Senate in the upcoming elections and to achieve the rare feat of holding them both in the midterms following our historic wins in 2024.

What values and principles does Huck PAC support?

Huck PAC is unequivocally pro-life. We believe supporting individual freedom and Judeo-Christian values are crucial to the American identity. When America leads from these strengths it has led to unparalleled prosperity, safety, and security.

These values are under threat from the "Radical Left" and the Democrat Party. If you support these ideals too, we urge you to defend them to preserve America's legacy established by the signers of the Declaration of Independence, with a donation today.

