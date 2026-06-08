MAKE THE CASE: Republicans looking ahead to the midterms may have a simple problem: they are not doing a very good job selling their own accomplishments. In a Fox News opinion piece, Martha Jenkins, president of the National Federation of Republican Women, argues that Republicans have focused so heavily on defending themselves from criticism that they have failed to communicate what they view as major successes on inflation, border security, energy production, and government reform. The argument is straightforward: voters cannot reward achievements they never hear about.

History suggests there is some truth to that. Midterm elections are often driven less by legislative accomplishments than by public perception, and perception is largely shaped by repetition. Democrats spent years building narratives around issues like healthcare and climate change, while Republicans have often assumed results speak for themselves. If Republicans want to outperform expectations in November, they may need to spend less time arguing with their critics and more time making the case for why voters should keep them in power.

CALIFORNIA UPDATE

Over a week after the actual election day for Los Angeles Mayor, Spencer Pratt has dropped to third place, setting up a top-two race between incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and city councilwoman Nithya Raman. So the only guy in the race who was talking about actually fixing L.A.’s problems has somehow fallen behind the socialist who caused them and the socialist who will make them even worse.

This article has some more eye-opening details about the “most secure election system in the country,” like, how did so many votes get counted that almost all seemed to be for Raman, with few going to Bass, even though it’s a deep blue area and Bass is the incumbent? And how come Ramen got only 20% of the pre-Election Day mail-in ballots, but 37% of those that arrived after Election Day? Could it be because Bass didn’t need them to stay in the runoff? Nah, that’s crazy conspiracy talk! Although Robby Starbuck noted he could find a single example in American history of a third place candidate surging into second place days after Election Day.

Let’s let the federal attorney for L.A. look into it and explain how it all works. In the meantime, any sympathy we retained for anyone suffering under the blatant misrule in L.A. has evaporated like a homeless person’s urine on a hot L.A. sidewalk.

Also, a reminder: In the last mayoral election, Angelinos picked Bass over competent businessman Rick Caruso, who promised to deal with the city’s problems. Instead, under Bass, much of the place burned down. Do you know what didn’t burn down? Caruso’s businesses. He paid private firefighters who actually had water in their tanks to protect them. The Democrats’ response: Criticize him for his “privilege” because his property didn’t burn up like everyone else’s. How dare he?!

LIKELY RELATED: The Republican National Committee examined voter rolls in 21 New Jersey counties and found multiple instances of non-citizens being registered to vote, most of them as Democrats. They also found multiple instances of noncitizens asking to be removed from the rolls because they were registered to vote without their knowledge.

MAINE UPDATE

The latest release of behavioral sewage about Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner is so vile, we’re not even going to describe it. If you want to know more, here are the details, but you might want to put on a hazmat suit before you click on these links.

He’s also getting torched online (but not by many fellow Democrats, of course) for pushing his wife out to defend him for sexting with multiple women on a sleazy messaging app when he was married.

You’d think nobody could defend it, but most Dem politicians are holding their noses and doing so because he’s ahead of Republican incumbent Susan Collins in the polls – at least for now. This prompted a great tweet from the PolyMath X account:

“Just this last week, the entire left-of-center world told you that you had to vote for a Texas Democrat because the Republican was an adulterer. Now they will tell you that you have to vote for the adulterer with a Nazi tattoo because the most moderate Republican in the Senate isn’t moderate enough.”

Bernie Sanders is doubling down on his Platner endorsement…

Susan Collins isn’t pro-life, so she doesn’t have our endorsement , but in this election, she would definitely have our vote if we lived in Maine…

TEXAS UPDATE:

Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico must think he’s going to lose because the election isn’t until November and he’s already making excuses and blaming the system. Talarico claimed that due to Texas’ election integrity laws, “We’re going to have to out-organize, out-work, out-hustle that voter suppression if we’re going to win...Means you’re probably going to have to win by a little more than we would have to in a completely free and fair election.”

After running ads against him, the NRSC has jumped on board Ken Paxton’s campaign.

As has, Senate Majority Leader John Thune…

NEW ENDORSEMENTS BY HUCK PAC FOR AMERICA

$5,000 sent to Mark Texeira for Congress (TX-21)

$5,000 sent to Star Parker for Congress (CA-49)

Both candidates are pro-life champions and committed to fighting out of control spending. They are running for Congress for the first time and will bring new ideas where they are sorely needed. Huck PAC for America is proud to endorse and support each candidate financially.

Who we support at Huck PAC for America:

Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities. Huck PAC for America only supports pro-life candidates. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who believe in smaller, fiscally responsible government. If you can afford to do so, please consider a $20.26 contribution in support of our efforts. We would greatly appreciate it.

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