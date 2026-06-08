Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
11h

Yes the republicans need to make their case. Unfortunately they have the insatiable desire to allow the democrats to make theirs. Too bad we have a party with a lackadaisal attitude. They have no fight in themselves. No wonder our country is in such a mess.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
8h

RE; " The Republicans need to make the case".

I fully believe that the Russian Author Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn already did that years ago.

All the Republicans need to do is plagiarize him.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huck PAC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture