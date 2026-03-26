Dear Supporter,

Since the beginning of the year, Huck PAC for America has been sharing political news from across the country, explaining what is at stake on Election Day, and talking about the future of the country. As my dad likes to say, elections have consequences. If the Democrats win back control of Congress, I hope we are making clear that there will be big consequences for President Trump, his Agenda and our country.

Huck PAC for America was originally founded by my Dad in 2008 and I have been running it since 2016. Since then, we have given nearly $10,000,000+ to candidates from the State House to the White House. It is a record of accomplishment that we are proud of.

To reach our giving goal this year, we rely on financial support from letters and online contributions to our emails.

It saves us time and money, when supporters donate directly online. Many reading this have recently made a donation to our efforts. If that is you, thank you!

If you have been considering a donation but haven’t had the time, we would love to have your support.

The link to donate is here: https://huckpacforamerica.com/donate

And if you can’t afford to, I completely understand. Please help instead by forwarding our messages and posting links to our messages on social media.

We are in this together. Let’s support President Trump in every way we know how.

With gratitude,

David Huckabee, Executive Director