Photo credit: John L. Micek/MassLive

In a sickening ceremony Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (Democrat) signed a bill making it the 10th state plus DC to legalize killing babies in the womb up to the minute of birth.

The new law eliminates Massachusetts’ previous limit of 24 weeks (6 months) gestation for abortions, replacing it with abortion at any point if the decision is made in accordance with “the professional judgment of the physician” performing the abortion. FYI: Relying on the “professional judgment” of an abortionist about moral limits on dismembering viable babies means there are no limits at all.

Healey signed the bill surrounded by feminists who cheered and applauded, which makes it all the sicker. We would quote Jesus – “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do” – but the sad fact is that they know only too well what they’re doing. Denying that a child in the womb at nine months is a human being is like claiming that a man is a woman. “The party of science,” indeed!

Tim O’Brien at PJ Media has more depressing details about this law normalizing the murder of infants and about abortion in general.

This is what we warned about when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade: the left claimed that it would make abortion illegal, but all it did was return the issue to the states. In some states, that meant tighter restrictions. But in blue states, where life is cheap, this is what it meant. It shows, as we said then, that pro-life activists can’t rest on their laurels; they have to redouble their efforts to win hearts and minds not only to respect for the sanctity of life but for basic biological science.

Democrat officials in Massachusetts apparently have no more respect for the lives of the elderly than they for the lives of the unborn. The one thing they seem to truly care about: criminal illegal aliens.

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