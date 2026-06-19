ALABAMA UPDATE

Another major Senate race is now taking shape in Alabama after Congressman Barry Moore defeated former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson in the Republican runoff to replace outgoing Senator Tommy Tuberville. Moore’s victory, aided by President Trump’s endorsement, is another reminder that Trump remains the dominant force in Republican primaries, even when challenged by well-known outsider candidates.

Democrats hope to make the general election about affordability and rising costs, but Alabama remains one of the reddest states in the country, making Moore the heavy favorite heading into November.

GEORGIA UPDATE

And in Georgia, Republicans delivered one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 primary season when healthcare entrepreneur Rick Jackson defeated Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the gubernatorial runoff, despite Jones carrying the endorsements of both President Trump and outgoing Gov. Brian Kemp. Jackson’s victory is a reminder that even in the age of Trump, voters do not always follow endorsements, particularly when an outsider candidate is able to spend heavily and present himself as an agent of change.

Now that the candidates for Governor of Georgia are settled, the Republicans can get on to Job #1: Reminding people that the Democrat candidate was the same person who was running Atlanta. And how did that go?...

MAINE UPDATE

Democrats in Maine may be impervious to reality when it comes to their wackadoodle Senate candidate Graham Platner, but here’s a hint that the DNC knows he’s toxic and wants to keep a blanket over him as long as possible, rather than put their country first and disqualify him from the race for a replacement candidate who isn’t a communist, Nazi, racist, American troops-hating, alleged woman-abusing perv.

And speaking of Platner, here’s the latest disgusting revelation about the left’s new hero. And bear in mind, the GOP hasn’t even released its oppo research on him yet!

CALIFORNIA UPDATE

We’ll put the caveat up front that this is an unconfirmed rumor. But stories are swirling that between 12,000 and 18,000 ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral race that were likely to benefit Spencer Pratt were rejected, allegedly for lacking signatures or other signature verification requirements. The type of thing that if it happened to a Democrat voter would be called “VOTER SUPPRESSION!!!”

L.A. election officials denied the story, saying that all voters whose ballots were questioned have been contacted, that there’s no way to tell who they were cast for, and that Pratt is behind by 30,000 votes so even if true, it wouldn’t have affected the outcome.

But what does it tell us that so many people found the rumor of ballot chicanery in L.A. so incredibly easy to believe?

"I've admired Governor Huckabee's willingness to speak openly about

his faith and convictions for many years. To receive the endorsement

of Huck PAC for America is both humbling and encouraging. I am grateful for their support and proud to stand with those who believe in protecting life,

strengthening families, defending freedom, and advancing common-sense

conservative values." - Anthony Bonna, candidate for Florida State Representative



Finally, longtime Democratic pollster Doug Schoen argues that Republicans may have an unlikely ally heading into the midterms: the Democratic Party’s own progressive wing. Writing in Fox News, Schoen contends that many of the policies and personalities dominating headlines on the Left are increasingly out of step with swing voters and independents, potentially allowing Republicans to frame themselves as the more mainstream option.

Schoen's argument is hardly new. For years, centrist Democrats have worried that the party's most activist voices generate enthusiasm online but alienate moderate voters who ultimately decide national elections. Whether those fears are justified remains an open question, but history suggests that parties often lose when they allow their loudest factions to define their public image. As Republicans look to defend their majorities, we are hoping Democrats continue focusing on issues and personalities that play better with activists than with suburban swing voters.

NEW ENDORSEMENTS BY HUCK PAC FOR AMERICA

$1,000 sent to Anthony Bonna for State Representative (FL-85)

$5,000 sent to John Husted for U.S. Senate (OH)

Both candidates are pro-life champions and committed to fighting out of control spending. They are running for the Florida legislature and the U.S. Senate Congress to bring new ideas where they are sorely needed. Huck PAC for America is proud to endorse and support each candidate financially.

Who we support at Huck PAC for America:

Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities. Huck PAC for America only supports pro-life candidates. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who believe in smaller, fiscally responsible government. If you can afford to do so, please consider a $20.26 contribution in support of our efforts. We would greatly appreciate it.

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