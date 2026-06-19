Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

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Floyd Unger III's avatar
Floyd Unger III
2d

Thank you. Why of course the Democrats cheat. They always have because they represent themselves not us and always have. Remember the KKK for example. Even though they cheat we don’t and won’t. Let’s just vote them out by using our numbers and then make cheating hard even so hard as to be nearly impossible.🙂🦅🇺🇸

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Kim's avatar
Kim
12h

Please send some PAC money to Tom Barrett in Michigan. The left from outside of Michigan are spending millions to nominate an anti-semetic. Please help.

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