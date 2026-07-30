Good morning, here are three election updates. Thanks for your continued support of Huck PAC for America! Have a great day!

Despite the recent revelations of around 6,600 noncitizens being registered to vote in New Jersey, and about 400 of them actually voting, Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill is belligerently refusing to cooperate with the federal government in cleaning up her state’s voting rolls. When asked if she would share the names of those 6,600 registered noncitizens and 400 noncitizen voters with the Trump Administration, she declared:

“I am not in the habit of turning over private, identifying...information of the citizens of New Jersey.”

She really seems to have difficulty telling the difference between citizens and noncitizens. Being on the voting rolls doesn’t automatically make a noncitizen a citizen, it makes him/her a criminal. Catherine Salgado at PJ Media took a deeper look at recent elections in New Jersey and theorizes that maybe Sherrill’s real concern isn’t protecting those 6,600 registered voters who admitted to being noncitizens, but covering up a potentially much larger group who haven’t yet admitted it.

The Democrats appear poised to flip a seat in the Florida House without lifting a finger.

Two-term District 47 Republican incumbent Paula Stark failed to submit a financial disclosure form by the June 12 deadline, and a judge rejected her efforts to correct it, disqualifying her from the race. That means that only Democrats will be on the ballot.

Organizers of a voter ID requirement in California startled Democrats by actually getting enough signatures to get it on the ballot – which shouldn’t be surprising considering the large majorities that support it, even among Democrats.

But that doesn’t mean they’ll stop the dirty tricks. Democrat Rep. Laura Friedman claimed that the bill will promote identity theft by forcing people to put the last four digits of their Social Security number on the outside of mail-in ballot envelopes – which it DOES NOT DO.

And California’s Democrat Attorney General Rob Bonta changed the title and summary of Prop 39 to try to make it sound as negative as possible and trick people into voting against it. He changed it from “Establishes additional voter identification and citizenship verification requirements” to “Prohibits citizens from voting unless they present government-issued identification.” Who knows; we bet most voters won’t be nearly as terrified of that idea as Democrat politicians are.

So Californians, ignore the title and just remember five words: “Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop 39.”

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Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities. Huck PAC for America only supports pro-life candidates. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who believe in smaller, fiscally responsible government. If you can afford to do so, please consider a $20.26 contribution in support of our efforts. We would greatly appreciate it.

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