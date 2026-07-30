Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

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Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
Jul 30

the mid terms are totally warped and we'd better prepare like the partisan underground did in WWII 😡

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Luc's avatar
Luc
Jul 30

Rebecca needs to be investigated! And once she is found guilty, take ALL BENEFITS, INCLUDING TIME IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES AWAY! The old saying, once corrupt, always corrupt, she was didn't walk in the navy, and look.......

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