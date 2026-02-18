Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
6h

The dummies who voted for this man will reap what they sowed. He said........I am Muslim when he won't the election. He told us what his agenda is. Muslims have won elections all over the country. They want to take over. People get ready there's a train a coming. Be ready to get on board.

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huck PAC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture