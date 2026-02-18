Two months after electing a socialist mayor, New Yorkers are learning what socialism means, and it’s not “caring more about people than capital,” as AOC claims. It means the streets are full of garbage and taxes are going up.

Zohran Mamdani, who should have known the budget situation he was inheriting when he was promising all that free stuff, now claims that to make up for massive budget shortfalls, he has no choice but to raid the city’s rainy day fund and retiree health benefits trust and jack up property taxes. He’s also trying to blackmail Gov. Kathy Hochul by threatening that if she doesn’t let him impose big taxes on “the richest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations,” he’ll have no choice but to raise property taxes more.

Of course, that will happen anyway, after the richest New Yorkers and the most profitable corporations move to Florida.

In other “getting what you voted for” news, the Washington state senate voted to impose a 9.9% “millionaire tax” on individuals and households that make over $1 million a year. Washington currently has no state income tax.

Republicans all voted against it, warning that it would drive capital out of Washington, and that it’s unconstitutional under the state constitution and multiple court rulings.

Bad news in Virginia, where the state supreme court will allow an April vote on the Democrats’ new gerrymandered district map that would slash GOP representation from 5 out of 11 districts to just one. They put off ruling on a Republican challenge to the map until after the election. They could still overrule it, but that might be less likely if the voters pass it; and Democrats are pouring money into the race to pass the gerrymandered map to “stick it to Trump.”

Just six years ago, Virginia voted overwhelmingly for a constitutional amendment banning partisan gerrymandering and a recent poll shows two-thirds back having a bipartisan redistricting commission. But polls also show that 51% support a “one-time exception” to counter Trump’s call for gerrymandering.

All we can say is that every Republican voter in Virginia, and every fair-minded Independent, had better turn out and vote to defeat this blatant power grab. If you think that letting Democrats take away your representation is a “one-time exception” to their devotion to “fairness,” then you’ve obviously not been paying attention for the past hundred or so years.

