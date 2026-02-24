Photo credit: Fox News

Here are some of the negative or critical comments that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has made about the police — particularly the NYPD:

🔹 Past Criticisms of the NYPD

1. Called the NYPD “racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety”

In June 2020, Mamdani tweeted during the national debate over policing that:

“We don’t need an investigation to know that the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety… #DefundTheNYPD.”

2. Argued the NYPD should be “defunded” or dismantled

In that same period he wrote:

“There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt. Defund it. Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence.”

3. Compared NYPD policing to broader systems of oppression

In a 2023 panel discussion (before becoming mayor), Mamdani said:

“We have to make clear that when the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF,”

You shouldn’t be surprised when you are Mayor to see things like this:

Or this:

