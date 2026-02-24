Huck PAC for America News

Jerry
6h

I would like to contribute, but considering Mike Huckabee's illogical, contradictory, and indefensible support for Israel, I am concerned that contributions will be directed towards Israel First candidates who will spend taxpayer dollars and military lives on Middle East wars.

Roscoe Hill
13h

Snow fight huh. Only ones attacking were the leftist thugs attacking the officers. Yet this commie Muslim won't stand up for the officers. I wish the entire force would resign the same day. This will not stop.

