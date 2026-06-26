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If that ever happens GOOD BYE USA - it was sweet for 250 years.
We need to take these Democrat Socialist and remove them from every government office, which includes local, city, district, state, Congress and Senate, and then take their citizenship away and send them overseas. Never allow them back into the USA ever again. They don't like America, so, out they go.