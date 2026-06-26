Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Faulkner's avatar
Sharon Faulkner
1d

If that ever happens GOOD BYE USA - it was sweet for 250 years.

Reply
Share
Helen Sanders's avatar
Helen Sanders
4h

We need to take these Democrat Socialist and remove them from every government office, which includes local, city, district, state, Congress and Senate, and then take their citizenship away and send them overseas. Never allow them back into the USA ever again. They don't like America, so, out they go.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huck PAC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture