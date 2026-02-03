Give Democrats control of the White House and Congress, and this taxation scheme will become a national priority for Democrats. Now you might think, well this isn’t going to impact me. Think again. As David Friedberg notes, the real goal is to tax the middle class not based upon your income, but on what you own through an annual government audit, and this “billionaire’s tax” is the stealth way to open that door.

Huck PAC for America’s candidate support policy:

Huck PAC for America only supports pro-life candidates. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who believe in smaller, fiscally responsible government. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities.

Facts about Huck PAC for America:

We were founded by Mike Huckabee in 2008. His son, David, has run the PAC since 2016.

In 2024, we endorsed 323 candidates running for office.

In 2024, we contributed $2,007,550 to these candidates.

