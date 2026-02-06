In another sign that Republicans need to fire up turnout at the polls, Democrat Taylor Rehmet won a runoff election Saturday for a Texas state Senate seat in Fort Worth in a district that the GOP had held for decades.

Trump won it last year by 17 points, but Biden barely won it in 2020. Rehmet beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leigh Wambsganss by about 57-43%, or a margin of just under 14,000 votes.

DNC Chair Ken Martin called it “a warning sign to Republicans across the country” and said Democrats were speeding to midterm victory, “All gas, no brakes!”

We do agree that there’s a lot of gas in that statement. National Democrats poured a ton of money into the race, with one Democrat veterans’ group spending $500,000 on ads for Rehmet. Rehmet, an Air Force veteran, ran on lowering costs, supporting public education and protecting jobs. In fact, you might think from his ads that he was a Republican.

He was also helped, as all other Democrat winners in recent special elections were, by low GOP turnout. Republican voters have to wake up and realize that if they sit out elections, they will lose everything. You can’t depend on your neighbors to vote if you don’t. And anyone who thinks there’s no difference between the parties is in for a shock.

Like voters of Virginia who fell for Abigail Spanberger’s “moderate centrist” image, only to see her become Governor and immediately veer the state hard left, from ending cooperation with ICE to gun control to taxing everything that moves. New Yorkers are also quickly learning that Mamdani’s smiling socialism means “Free stuff from the government paid for by ruinous taxes on YOU.”

Rehmet will only serve out an unexpired term and has to run again next November in a regular election, so Republicans have a chance to take back that seat and stop the Democrats’ “blue wave” dream. It’s likely the economy will be much better by then, which should help. But with Trump not on the ticket, other Republicans will have to step up and earn those votes by showing them that Trump isn’t the only one keeping his campaign promises. The party will also need a big get-out-the-vote effort and extensive, effective ads to overcome the Democrats’ fake marketing of themselves as fiscally responsible moderates.

Fortunately, they have lots of blue state/city horror stories to highlight, including what will likely be disasters under Spanberger and Mamdani, who ripped off their moderate masks the second they took office. This summer, a new version of “The Odyssey” will hit theaters. Let’s hope it reminds Americans of the story of the Trojan Horse, which is the Democrat Party’s 2026 campaign strategy.

