Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

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Anita Ward's avatar
Anita Ward
Jun 30Edited

So disappointed in the liberal decisions made by the SCOTUS, the number of supporters for the NY CITY MAYOR, the ‘pride’ promoters, the increase of anti Christian ppl in political offices and voters…etc., THIS EXPLAINS WHY THERE IS NO MENTION OF THE USA IN SCRIPTURE DURING THE END TIMES (and we are very near to the end times). The USA has been the most blessed nation in all of history, but it is now well on the way to becoming a modern day Sodom & Gomorrah. President Trump has diligently tried to turn back the tide, but because of the sinful actions and decisions of a shocking number of so many ppl, well perhaps the tide is too great and Satan is dancing as he is celebrating how many have followed him and and he is having his way with them!

All who believe with all of their hearts and minds who CHRIST JESUS is and have a relationship with HIM know how this will ultimately turn! PRAISE JESUS FOREVER!

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Floyd Unger III's avatar
Floyd Unger III
Jun 30

I live in Alaska, Eagle River Alaska 🦅 as a happy resident I do have a couple of things to complain about. Ranked Choice Primary, we almost got rid of it last time and I that this time we will. The other thing? That Jerk Daniel J Sullivan trying to mess up the election by pretending to run against Daniel Sullivan. Sheesh..!🙄

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