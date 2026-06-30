ALASKA UPDATE

Only in politics could two candidates with the same name, running in the same party primary for the same office, end up on the same ballot. The Alaska Supreme Court ruled that retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan can challenge incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan in the Republican primary, leaving election officials to figure out how to distinguish the two candidates for voters. Republicans argue the challenger entered the race to create confusion, while the challenger insists his campaign is legitimate and denies coordinating with Democrats.

Pictured: James Talarico and Ken Paxton

TEXAS UPDATE

Texas continues to look like one of the biggest battlegrounds of the 2026 midterms. A new NYT/Siena College poll finds Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico deadlocked at 47% each, underscoring just how competitive the race has become despite Texas' long Republican history. Other recent surveys have also shown a margin-of-error contest, making this one of the closest statewide federal races Texas has seen in years.

NORTH CAROLINA UPDATE

North Carolina is shaping up to be one of the marquee Senate races of 2026. CNBC reports that former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper entered the race with a substantial fundraising and polling advantage over Republican Michael Whatley, giving Democrats their strongest opportunity in years to flip a North Carolina Senate seat. Republicans, however, are betting that President Trump's support, a strong GOP turnout operation, and the state's history of close elections will tighten the race as November approaches.

2026 UPDATE:

Last week Republican National Committee chairman Joe Gruters let it be known that Republicans see the suicidal leftist lurch of the Democrats as an opportunity to take back New York. Normally, the RNC might think it pointless to spend much campaign money in New York, but they have a budget of nearly $124 million, and they plan to pour it into races that have become more competitive thanks to socialists taking over the Democratic Party.

As Gruters put it, the rise of the Mamdani socialists in the Democratic Party is showing voters in New York and America that elections are no longer a choice between right or left, Republican or Democrat. They’re a choice between candidates who love America and candidates who hate America, and between normal and crazy.

Ironically, in the districts where Democrats just nominated the craziest, most America-hating candidates of all, the Republicans probably won’t spend much because they figure the America-hating nutjobs are going to win anyway.

RELATED: Here’s video of the co-chair of Democratic Socialists of America admitting that the DSA doesn’t share the goals of normal Democrats, they’re just using the party as a “ballot-access vehicle” to get elected under their name.

Any other organization would recognize that as an infection by a parasite and do something to cure it. But Democrat leaders are so blinded by their desperation to get back into power that they’re willing to help their own conquerors just because they falsely claim to be Democrats. They hope to cling on and go along for the ride, not realizing that the DSA doesn’t consider them fellow crew members, but ballast that can be jettisoned as soon as it’s convenient.

For more on the Democrat Socialists Agenda, go here.

NEW ENDORSEMENTS BY HUCK PAC FOR AMERICA

$10,000 Michael Whatley for U.S. Senate (NC)

$5,000 Laurie Buckhout for Congress (NC-01)

Both candidates are pro-life champions and committed to fighting out of control spending. They are running for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Congress to bring new ideas where they are sorely needed. Huck PAC for America is proud to endorse and support each candidate financially.

Who we support at Huck PAC for America:

Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities. Huck PAC for America only supports pro-life candidates. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who believe in smaller, fiscally responsible government. If you can afford to do so, please consider a $20.26 contribution in support of our efforts. We would greatly appreciate it.

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