Republicans are committed to the rule of law
This is just another reason to vote Republican in 2026.
When Vice President J.D. Vance was confronted by reporters pushing false leftist narratives about the shooting of an anti-ICE agitator in Minneapolis this week, he had this to say:
“I’ll take some questions, but I want to just one final observation here. When I was actually walking out here, somebody sent me a photo of a CNN headline about what happened in Minneapolis, and this is the headline. I’m just going to read it: “Outrage After ICE officer Kills US Citizen in Minneapolis.” Well, that’s one way to put it, and that is the way that many people in the corporate media have put this attack over the last 24 hours, and I say attack very, very intentionally, because this was an attack on federal law enforcement.
“This was an attack on law and order. This was an attack on the American people. The way that the media by and large has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace, and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day.
“What that headline leaves out is the fact that that the ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 33 stitches in his leg. So you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile.
“What that headline leaves out is that that woman was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation in the United States of America.
“What that headline leaves out is that that woman has as part of a broader left wing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job.
“If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to tell the truth that a group of left wing radicals have been working tirelessly, sometimes using domestic terror techniques, to try to make it impossible for the President of the United States to do what the American people elected him to do, which is enforce our immigration laws.”
Our observations:
ICE is having to send officers to Minnesota because the state and local governments there have resisted enforcing criminal warrants against illegal immigrants.
Minnesota’s Governor (who knew about the Somali daycare fraud back in 2019) was almost Vice-President. Seriously, can you imagine?!?
Governing and enforcing the law is hard. If you want a lawless society, it is clear from their reaction to what is going on in Minnesota that the Democrats will have plenty of ideas on how to get there. If you want a society where law enforcement is respected and criminals are sent to jail, you need to vote Republican.
Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running office. Men and women who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities.
Facts about Huck PAC for America:
We were founded by Mike Huckabee in 2008. His son, David Huckabee, runs the PAC in his absence while he serves as Ambassador to Israel.
In 2024, we endorsed 323 candidates running for office.
In 2024, we contributed $2,007,550 to these candidates.
