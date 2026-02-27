Gallup: Republicans are. Independents by a slight majority are. Democrats are overwhelmingly not.

When so few Democrats are proud to be an American, what do you think will happen if they win back control of the Congress? We can imagine more than an email’s worth of bad ideas/disasters if Democrats won control of Congress. We are sure you can too!

Here are some things that would never happen with Democrats in control:

Rates are coming down: After hitting a high of 7.79% under Biden, mortgage interest rates fell this week to 5.99%, the first time they’ve been below 6% since 2022. While 5.99% might sound high to those who remember the rock-bottom rates after the 2008 mortgage meltdown, there’s a chart at that link showing that it’s actually lower than the average rates in four of the last six decades. The average 30-year mortgage rate in the 1980s was 12.7%. Republicans are zeroing in on rampant fraud: Anyone who questions why President Trump put VP Vance in charge of leading a war on fraud should read the shocking report by the State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF.) To help with Trump’s effort, they presented him with the report by 40 conservative state treasurers, auditors and comptrollers across 28 states who oversee about $3 trillion in state funds. It catalogues $28 billion in waste, fraud and abuse that they blocked in 2025 alone, from bloated salaries and undocumented expenses to improper Medicaid payments. Please note that this is just the fraud, waste and abuse that were caught in 28 red states. Imagine how much is taking place in blue states, where fraud, waste and abuse aren’t a bug, they’re a feature. Fox News has more details and the full report. Trump cut government: 250,000+ fewer federal bureaucrats: Real middle class median incomes (adjusted for inflation) during the five years Trump has been President so far have risen by over $8900. Under four years of Biden, they rose by a puny $569. And under Trump’s first term, the average 401K fund gained $26,200 adjusted for inflation, a gain of 19.2%. Just during the first year of Trump 2.0, 401Ks gained $21,800 adjusted for inflation (a 15.8% gain.) Under four years of Biden, 401Ks gained only $3,500. Adjusted for Bidenflation, that was a $24,800 loss (-15.3%.) Also, the Government Accountability Office reports that thanks to Trump’s efforts to reduce the size and scope of government (he’s a really unusual fascist authoritarian), 23 of the largest executive agencies now have a quarter million fewer employees than when he took office. And we bet you didn’t even notice the difference. This was after Biden greatly expanded government, boosting his jobs numbers by counting all the government jobs.

Keep these things in mind, when you speak to friends and family about the direction of the country under Republicans and President Trump.

Voters need to know the facts. Every vote counts.

