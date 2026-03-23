Photo credit: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is begging wealthy New Yorkers who left the high tax state to come back and be fleeced like sheep again.

Hochul told an interviewer, “I need people who are high net worth to support the generous social programs that we want to have in our state. There are some patriotic millionaires who stepped up. Okay. Cut me the checks, if you want to be supportive, but maybe the first step should be go down to Palm Beach and see who you can bring back home, because our tax base has been eroded.”

First of all, New York’s tax base isn’t “eroding,” it’s fleeing. We’re hardly psychics, but we’ve been saying for years that the minute New Yorkers realized they could do most of their business online from Florida, which has no income tax, in a seaside mansion that costs the same as a broom closet apartment in Manhattan, the Big Apple would be in big trouble. New York politicians could have prepared for that by cutting taxes, spending and regulations. Instead, they doubled down, assuming people will pay any price for access to Broadway musicals about transgender rappers, or as Hochul might call that, “culture.”

Second, New York’s problem isn’t a lack of revenue, it’s overspending. New York City just elected a major who is a proud socialist and who promised free bus rides and groceries for everyone. He then presented a budget that’s larger than the entire state budget of Florida for a city that has about a third as many people as Florida.

Will begging former taxpayers to come back and be robbed again work? We have a precedent that suggests not. Since 1961, income tax forms have included a line for a “voluntary contribution to reduce the national debt.” In one recent year, a grand total of 48 suckers donated. Over the past 30 years, there has been just over $67 million donated toward the national debt, which just topped $39 trillion. That’s not even a drop in the bucket; that’s a molecule in the ocean.

Despite countless wealthy celebrities and socialist billionaires telling us the rich need to pay more taxes, they continue hiring battalions of lawyers and accountants to reduce their tax bills. So we sincerely doubt that they will voluntarily leave sunny, tax-free Florida to return to garbage-strewn New York and pay for Zohran Mamdani to give every New Yorker a free prayer rug, or whatever he’s giving away today. He’s the Oprah of socialism.

In 2024, we made a $50,000 investment in NY GOP candidates. We would like to do so again with your help.

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