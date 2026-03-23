Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
4d

They specialize in their Trump Deranged Syndrome but conveniently ignore their innate madness. New Yorks governor berated big businesses years ago and mocked them to leave. They left because they refused to pay the continuous increase in taxes and cost of running these businesses. Lo and behold New Yorks sick governor is begging them to come back. Again it emphasizes how far out in space democrats are. They truly want their cake and eat it too. The midterms are in jeopardy for the republicans because of the war and the democrats refusal to open the government with cover from the media. The only recourse the GOP has is to run ads of the many malfeasance of the democratic party so that everyday Americans will know who is really for them and who is against them. They better do this or for a certainty all will be lost.

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Anita Ward's avatar
Anita Ward
4d

She told the ppl to leave if they didn’t like her taxes, so they left. She got what she asked for and doubt they will ever move back!

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