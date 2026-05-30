NEWT’S PLAN: Republican political strategists are worried that the Democrats could win back the House and Senate in November because of public concerns over high gas prices, inflation and the war on Iran. This has a hint of deja vu from Trump’s first term: Everything was going great and his reelection seemed assured until suddenly, COVID came out of nowhere, derailed the economy and took attention away from his successes.

This time around, New Gingrich, who helped the Republicans win in the ‘90s with the Contract With America, is offering Trump a six-point plan to retain Congress, but he’ll need to get on it right away. It does include getting oil prices down before Labor Day and aggressively crushing the regime in Iran rather than letting them keep dragging out negotiations.

But point #4 especially caught our eye: Compile and promote a list of the craziest things the Democrats have done during the Trump Administration. That list is going to be longer than the Hong Kong phone book.

This is a point that we’ve made when we keep seeing generic polls showing the Democrats ahead or talk of the out-party traditionally winning the midterms. In a normal world that might be true, but we are through the looking glass, people. This is no longer a world where both parties have the good of America as a goal but different views on how to get there.

We now have one party trying to “Make America Great Again” and restore common sense and law and order, while the other party has been taken over by socialists, communists, and blue-haired, nose-ringed, America-hating, anti-Semitic, screaming, radical, violent, Luigi Mangione-loving, Supreme Court-stacking mental cases. You can’t say, “I’m peeved at the Republicans for not fulfilling every campaign promise yet, so I think I’ll give the screeching lunatics a chance. They’ve promised to end immigration law enforcement, open the borders, rip up the Constitution to cement themselves into power forever while launching endless impeachment trials and put Zionists in concentration camps. That will definitely make my life better!”

Likewise, generic ballot polls are only useful until the actual candidates’ names appear. People might lean toward a “generic Democrat,” but they’ll think twice, or hopefully a dozen times, before checking the box for Graham “Don’t Use That Porta-potty After Him” Platner.

TEXAS UPDATE: Some Democrats think that now that Ken Paxton will be the GOP Senate nominee in Texas, they have a chance of flipping the seat with James Talarico. But Paxton immediately lit into Talarico in his victory speech, and Talarico’s long history of weird, woke, very-non-Texan statements is already starting to pour out, now that the spotlight is off the Cornyn-Paxton battle.

Here’s an example of the kind of political views that are likely to be as popular with Texans as barbecued tofu.

Talarico also seems to find the American flag problematic. That alone could end his election hopes in Texas, and don’t even think about what would happen if he dissed the Texas flag.

VIRGINIA UPDATE: Now that the attempt by Virginia Democrats to gerrymander their state has been killed by courts all the way up to the SCOTUS, the people who launched it are trying to rewrite history. They’re attacking the courts for doing their job, rather than taking responsibility for blowing over $60 million to promote a fatally-flawed power grab that violated multiple election laws. One Virginia politician even seemingly threatened the Justice who wrote the opinion.

We can predict what will happen next: The Democrats will make more outrageous excuses and accusations to cover their own culpability for causing this fiasco, then we’ll see those excuses and accusations being repeated ad infinitum in the media and social media until they become accepted conventional wisdom. To help inoculate America against that, you might want to bookmark this PJ Media article to share every time the excuses and accusations pop up on your “news” feed. It explains in minute detail the legal reasons why any halfway honest court would have no choice but to toss this fiasco of a bill into the nearest garbage can.

NEW ENDORSEMENTS BY HUCK PAC FOR AMERICA

$5,000 sent to Juan Ciscomani for Congress (AZ-6)

$5,000 sent to Young Kim for Congress (CA-40)

Both candidates are pro-life champions, who are committed to fighting out of control spending. They are being targeted by national Democrats and deserve our endorsement and financial support.

Who we support at Huck PAC for America:

Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities. Huck PAC for America only supports pro-life candidates. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who believe in smaller, fiscally responsible government. If you can afford to do so, please consider a $20.26 contribution in support of our efforts. We would greatly appreciate it.

Give $20.26

Facts about Huck PAC for America: