Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

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Wallace Rowan's avatar
Wallace Rowan
2d

How about adding this to Newt's "Six-point Plan." REMEMBER THE 2026 SOTU ADDRESS!

Never, ever forget what those despicable democrats did during what ranks as one of the best SOTU addresses ever by any president. Just one example of their despicable behavior: "If you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens." None stood.

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Floyd Unger III's avatar
Floyd Unger III
2d

Thank you. Gee does Hong Kong still have phone books 🤔

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