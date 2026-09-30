Thank you for supporting Huck PAC for America.

On Friday, we endorsed ten new candidates and sent $5,000 donations to their campaigns. Each candidate is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities. They are also committed to protecting Life.

New 2026 Endorsements & Contributions

We are endorsing and contributing to the following candidates for Congress:

$5,000 Nick Begich for U.S. House (AK-AL)

$5,000 Jay Feely for U.S. House (AZ-01)

$5,000 David Valadao for U.S. House (CA-22)

$5,000 Gabe Evans for U.S. House (CO-8)

$5,000 Maria Salazar for U.S. House (FL-27)

$5,000 Bill Huizenga for U.S. House (MI-4)

$5,000 Tom Barrett for U.S. House (MI-07)

$5,000 Mike Bouchard for U.S. House (MI-10)

$5,000 Eric Flores for U.S. House (TX-34)

$5,000 Jen Kiggans for U.S. House (VA-02)

Democrats Behaving Badly

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill called on her hand-picked second in command, Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell, to resign after a law firm hired by her office issued a report accusing him of “serious, repeated violations of state policy” in his comments around women in his office. We won’t repeat the alleged comments here, but you can read some of them at the link. A spokesman for Caldwell said he denies these anonymous allegations. We’re just glad he chose to let a spokesman do the talking.

Alaska Democrat Senate candidate Mary Petola was the target of an expose in the New York Times, of all places. The paper claimed that while serving in the House, she was known for angry outbursts, physical assaults and casting slurs on staffers, such as calling them “retarded” and “f****t.” Breitbart News has the details.

Finally, Maine Democrat Senate candidate Troy Jackson was kicked off of a Facebook group for leaving offensive and aggressive comments. His comments were so obnoxious and condescending, some members couldn’t believe it was really Jackson. The page is for “Mainers for Troy Jackson,” a group dedicated to electing the guy they just kicked off of their Facebook page. His new campaign slogan: “Get Troy Jackson into the Senate and OFF our Facebook page!”

Who we support at Huck PAC for America:

Huck PAC for America only supports pro-life candidates. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who believe in smaller, fiscally responsible government. If you can afford to do so, please consider a $20.26 contribution in support of our efforts. We would greatly appreciate it.

Give $20.26