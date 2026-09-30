Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

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Mike Mays's avatar
Mike Mays
Oct 3

Have you considered Christine Drazen, Republican candidate for Oregon Governor? Oregon has suffered for 40 straight years under the boots of Democrats Government. She is pro-life, public safety supportive, and definitely for smaller, fiscally responsible and accountable governance. Must win if Oregon is to survive and be livable again.

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