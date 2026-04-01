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Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed was exposed by leaked audio telling staffers that he couldn’t make a public statement about the killing of Iranian tyrant Ayatollah Ali Khamenei because “there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad… I don’t think it’s worth even touching that.” He told them, “I’m just gonna go straight to pedophilia, frankly. I’ll just be like, ‘Pedophile president decides that he doesn’t like the front-page news, so he decides to take us into another war.’”

Take a wild guess what he did after his words were exposed. That’s right: he attacked Trump. These people are like a piano with only one functioning key.

By the way, aside from the fact that there’s no evidence whatsoever, do you know how we know that the Democrats who call Trump a pedophile really know that it isn’t true? Because if he actually were a pedophile, they’d be taking to the streets to demand that he NOT be arrested.

More evidence of Democrat electoral weakness, or maybe just that Americans are finally starting to pay attention:

After the Dems shut down the DHS and TSA to prevent ICE from deporting illegal alien criminals, they might have seriously damaged themselves on one of the issues voters rank as most important. A new Harvard-Harris poll found that 57% of Americans believe the Democrats WANT open borders – and that includes 63% of Republicans, 52% of Independents and even 51% of Democrats!

Frankly, we’re surprised that it’s not 100%. How clear do the Dems have to be? The same poll found that only 52% of voters believe that the Dems want to deport even the most violent of migrants. Again, if everyone had been paying attention, that number would be zero.

Also, a recent NBC poll of registered voters found that Democrats have a 30% positive rating, which is 7 points lower than the GOP and 11 points lower than Trump. They’re less popular than ICE, and the only thing with a lower positive rating than the Democrats was Iran.

As Robby Soave put it in The Hill newspaper, “Americans don’t love everything Trump does, but they’re really, really not sure they can trust Democrats to govern ever again.”

Good, hold on to that feeling. It’s not fear or paranoia; it’s hard-won wisdom learned from painful experience.

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