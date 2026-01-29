We already emailed you about the radical changes the new Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger is making in Virginia.

These days, when a candidate claims to be a “moderate Democrat,” that’s like claiming to be slightly pregnant. In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger ran for Governor as a moderate Democrat. She recently took office and she and fellow Democrats are already plunging the state hard left. She’s reversed the policy of cooperating with ICE, and is pushing for gerrymandering districts to cut off Republican representation, raise taxes, ban election integrity safeguards, give free school to illegal aliens, loosen abortion laws and tighten gun laws, and pass a soft-on-crime bill that’s been described as a recipe for a repeat offender crime wave.

The local Virginia media is starting to notice the consequences too:

Of course, Virginia isn’t alone in high taxes and a high cost of living.

California has been a blue state for a long time.

Check out AAA’s price per gallon of gas for California today: $4.26.

By comparison, in Arkansas, a red state, that price is significantly lower at $2.43 per gallon.

Do you think Democrat policies make things affordable? We don’t. Remember this in November and vote accordingly.

Huck PAC for America’s candidate support policy:

Huck PAC for America only supports pro-life candidates. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who believe in smaller, fiscally responsible government. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities.

Facts about Huck PAC for America:

We were founded by Mike Huckabee in 2008. His son, David, has run the PAC since 2016.

In 2024, we endorsed 323 candidates running for office.

In 2024, we contributed $2,007,550 to these candidates.

