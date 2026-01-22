According to the media, polls show Americans are turning against ICE and this could create a blue wave in the midterm elections. We suppose anything is possible, but we find that hard to believe. That’s because the leftist narratives that are feeding the riots are false, and after a week or so, most people begin to see through them.

We already know that Rachel Good was not an innocent mom gunned down for no reason; she was a trained anti-ICE agitator who had been obstructing agents all day, refused orders to get out of her car, and struck an agent with her car, causing internal bleeding.

Likewise, we know now that the illegal alien who was shot was fighting with the ICE agent attempting to arrest him when two accomplices attacked the agent with a broom handle and a shovel.

We’re also learning that for all the fiery rhetoric by Democrats condemning ICE for coming into their communities, that wouldn’t even be necessary if they hadn’t unconstitutionally declared themselves “sanctuary cities” and refused to turn criminal aliens over to ICE at the jails. From forcing ICE to arrest criminals in the streets to inciting attacks on officers, ALL of the current violence, chaos and lawlessness is unnecessary and entirely the creation of Democrat politicians. These same politicians never made a peep when similar immigration law enforcement took place under Democrat Presidents such as Obama.

We have faith that voters will figure this out before November, and that they will react as previous generations have and not reward violent rioters and insurrectionists.

They will ask, as the White House did, why did Minnesota officials release nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back into American communities since Trump took office? And as one ICE agent asked, why were these protesters trying to interfere with them arresting a child sex offender? Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running office. Men and women who respect the rule of law, support ICE and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities. If you can afford to do so, please consider a $20.26 contribution in support of our efforts. We would greatly appreciate it.

Facts about Huck PAC for America:

We were founded by Mike Huckabee in 2008. His son, David Huckabee, runs the PAC in his absence while he serves as Ambassador to Israel.

In 2024, we endorsed 323 candidates running for office.

In 2024, we contributed $2,007,550 to these candidates.