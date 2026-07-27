In a weekend interview, DSA co-chair Megan Romer answered questions from Fox News Sunday Host Shannon Bream:



“Abolish the Senate?”

“True.”



“Replace the Presidency and Supreme Court as we know them?”

“Yep.”



“Abolish ICE?”

“Absolutely.”



“Abolish borders and amnesty for anyone here illegally?”

“As a long-term plan, yep.”



“Defund the Pentagon?”

“Absolutely.”



“Abolish prisons, at least in large part?”

“Yeah… that is part of a long-term program, yep.”

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Coverage

Fox News: DSA co-chair embraces abolishing Senate, ICE, borders as Democratic infighting escalates

The Hill: DSA co-chair: 'Establishment Democrats should be worried about the voters'

Washington Examiner: DSA co-chair reaffirms calls to abolish the Senate, ICE, and borders in interview