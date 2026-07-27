If they get their way...
The Democrat Socialists of America co-chair confirmed their plans for America....
In a weekend interview, DSA co-chair Megan Romer answered questions from Fox News Sunday Host Shannon Bream:
“Abolish the Senate?”
“True.”
“Replace the Presidency and Supreme Court as we know them?”
“Yep.”
“Abolish ICE?”
“Absolutely.”
“Abolish borders and amnesty for anyone here illegally?”
“As a long-term plan, yep.”
“Defund the Pentagon?”
“Absolutely.”
“Abolish prisons, at least in large part?”
“Yeah… that is part of a long-term program, yep.”
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Coverage
Fox News: DSA co-chair embraces abolishing Senate, ICE, borders as Democratic infighting escalates
The Hill: DSA co-chair: 'Establishment Democrats should be worried about the voters'
Washington Examiner: DSA co-chair reaffirms calls to abolish the Senate, ICE, and borders in interview
Deport her as she has no allegiance to America! She wants to destroy America as it was designed in the Constitution!
Delusional people