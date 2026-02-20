Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
17h

It doesn't matter what the vote count is. Democrats are stealing elections coming and going and we haven't even got to the midterms. The media is pushing the same brainwash narrative that because Trump is not on the ballot conservatives won't be voting. This is a bunch of malarkey egging on these thefts. The republican party better figure out how to stop this fast. It's bad enough the Supreme Court struck down the president's tariff initiative. The dems are fired up to run roughshod on taking back the house and senate making the president a lame duck for his remaining term. Things are bad to say the least. Republicans better stop shucking and jiving real quick.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Huck PAC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture