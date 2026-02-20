In 2024, a Republican Congressman named John Duarte lost by 187 votes.

California’s 13th Congressional District (U.S. House) — Adam Gray (D) defeated incumbent John Duarte (R) by 187 votes.

Adam Gray was endorsed by progressive MoveOn.org. His voting in Congress reflects their views.

Huck PAC for America endorsed and financially supported Congressman Duarte in 2022 and again in 2024. He was a reliable pro-life voter, fought for fiscal responsibility, lower taxes and a secure border.

In fact, Congressman Duarte was one of seven incumbent, Republican Congressmen to lose their re-election campaigns, many of whom were supported by Huck PAC for America. The following Republican incumbents were defeated:

John Duarte (CA-13) * Mike Garcia (CA-27) * Michelle Steel (CA-45) * Anthony D’Esposito (NY-4) Marc Molinaro (NY-19) Brandon Williams (NY-22) * Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-5) *

* Endorsed by Huck PAC for America.

In 2026 Huck PAC for America wants to fully fund races in these districts again. Fully funding these 7 races is an investment of $35,000 in total. Will you help us?

To receive an endorsement from Huck PAC for America, you must be:

Huck PAC for America only supports pro-life candidates. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who believe in smaller, fiscally responsible government. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities.

Thank you for supporting Huck PAC for America.