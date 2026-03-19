Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

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Judy Crosby's avatar
Judy Crosby
8d

Yes!! Could it actually be that the sickening blue governor has cut her own throat???? please, please say she deserves as many huge losses as possible...RED state government would be AMAZING!!!

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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
8d

The GOP win is a glimpse of sanity. Hopefully this will continue.

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