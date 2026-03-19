Pictured: Andrew Rice

Democrats who have been wishing for a blue wave in November might also be worrying about crashing on the rocks of reality after the results of primary and special elections on Tuesday .

In Virginia, Republican Andrew Rice won a special election for the 98th State House District to replace the late GOP Del. Barry Knight. It’s a safe red district, but the surprise was the margin of victory. Dems believe they have all the momentum and turnout energy, but in a district that Trump won by 14 points in 2024, Rice won by 28 points.

Maybe our admonitions to get off the couch and vote if you don’t want to lose your country are working (even if they aren’t, we won’t stop.) More likely, Virginians realized how badly they were lied to with the “moderate centrist” hokum from now-openly radical left Gov. Abigail Spanberger. This could bode ill for the Dems’ upcoming referendum to let them gerrymander the state and take away Republican representation.

And the Illinois primaries proved that even the Democrats think the Democrats have moved too far left. A slate of well-funded, far-left, “Squad” style “progressives” lost every race to more establishment Democrats. That includes every candidate endorsed by ultra-left California Rep. Ro Khanna.

This doesn’t mean that the candidates who beat them are any more in touch with the majority of Americans than the wacko leftists are. They might have socialist leanings, too; they just have enough sense to hide them when they’re running in the Midwest.

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