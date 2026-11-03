Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

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Rhonda Hegyi's avatar
Rhonda Hegyi
14h

Absolutely voting. I fly my Jewish flag and dare anyone to protest. We are retired and my son in law asked us to wait until this afternoon so the working people could vote on their way to work. Proud wife of a United States Airforce Vietnam veteran.

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Bryan Watts's avatar
Bryan Watts
14h

I definitely agree with this. We are at a pivotal point in our nation's history. But to soley put it on the voter to fix it all is ludacris. Politicians get to continue the status quo, and the boots on the ground better get to steppin'? If there is ever a Civil War, it won't be Red against Blue. It will be the people verus the establishment.

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