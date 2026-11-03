We could not have said it better ourselves, so we won’t try:

From the Huckabee Post:

“Vote as if America’s entire future depended on it, because it does. This is no ordinary election, where power might swing like a pendulum from left to right or back again, but the Constitutional foundation of the USA stays solid.

This is no longer your dad’s Democratic Party. It’s being taken over by socialist and Islamic radicals who have made it clear that their mission is to swing a sledge hammer at the Constitutional foundation of America, which would be the first actual work many of them have ever done. And yes, those who are openly hostile to America are only a small minority of the candidates. But the fact that so many of the others, including the party leadership, have refused to take a principled stand against them – and have viciously attacked those who still have the integrity to do so, like Rep. Haley Stevens – tells you that if they get into power, the socialist tail will be wagging the establishment dog.

If Republicans let them get into power by not bothering to vote, it will be like ignoring it when you see just a few termites in the foundation of your home. That’s the beginning of losing your whole house. Once they get a seat of power, it’s nearly impossible to pry them out, no matter how useless and destructive they are (Bernie Sanders has been in Congress for a quarter of a century, and despite having been a complete failure in the private sector, he’s been a stunning success at popularizing the toxic brew of socialism.) They’re playing the long game, and they’re winning because their opponents refuse to realize that they’re playing at all.

If a small number of socialists and anti-Semites win power today, they won’t be able to enact their destructive agenda, like stacking the Supreme Court and eliminating Senate and Presidential elections – at least, not right away. But they will have an inordinate amount of power as the swing vote in a closely-divided House and Senate. Dem party leaders will have to kowtow to them, and they will (just look at how Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, debased himself defending Abdul El-Sayed and his association with anti-Semites). They’ll get at least some of their agenda tucked into huge omnibus bills that won’t get vetoed. And they’ll use the seats they have to spread like termites and push their agenda to “transform” America and cement their one-party power forever.”