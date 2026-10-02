Thank you for supporting Huck PAC for America.

On Friday, we endorsed six new candidates and sent $5,000 donations to their campaigns. Each candidate is a challenger for their seat and is committed to bringing fresh ideas to Washington. They are also committed to protecting Life.

New 2026 Endorsements & Contributions

$5,000 Rhett Marques for Congress (AL-2)

$5,000 Dan Green for Congress (FL-9)

$5,000 Mike Beltran for Congress (FL-14)

$5,000 Joe Mitchell for Congress (IA-2)

$5,000 Paul LePage for Congress (ME-2)

$5,000 Brinker Harding for Congress (NE-2)

Who we support at Huck PAC for America:

Huck PAC for America only supports pro-life candidates. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who respect the rule of law and want to see safe neighborhoods and safe streets in their communities. Huck PAC for America is committed to supporting Republicans running for office who believe in smaller, fiscally responsible government. If you can afford to do so, please consider a $20.26 contribution in support of our efforts. We would greatly appreciate it.

Give $20.26