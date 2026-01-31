Far-left state governments cost people money
California state Rep. Carl DeMaio has a must-read article about how much the Golden State's far-left government is costing people in taxes and regulations.
He cites a study by the Transparency Foundation that found that the cost of living in California for a typical middle-class family of three is a staggering $29,753.16 higher than the national average.
Here’s how it breaks down:
Californians pay 124% more to own a home
50% more to rent an apartment
50% more for gas
27% more for food
48% more for water
45% more for taxes
51% more for childcare
101% more for electricity
20% more for car insurance.”
He notes that Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed his state’s high costs on corporate price gouging until Trump was reelected, and now he blames tariffs. But voters should ask themselves why Trump’s tariffs and corporate price-gouging would only affect California.
The Post also has an article in which President Trump explains the root of California’s problems with a simple, two-word description of Gov. Newsom:
“Gavin’s incompetent.”
The tax and spend left is the ruin of America. They spend on their crazy agendas foreign and domestic with impunity driving up inflation and they don't care. Truly they're the enemy of our country.