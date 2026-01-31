California state Rep. Carl DeMaio has a must-read article for fellow Californians about how much their far-left government is costing them in taxes and regulations -- and they always want to add more and more of those.

He cites a study by the Transparency Foundation that found that the cost of living in California for a typical middle-class family of three is a staggering $29,753.16 higher than the national average.

Here’s how it breaks down:

Californians pay 124% more to own a home

50% more to rent an apartment

50% more for gas

27% more for food

48% more for water

45% more for taxes

51% more for childcare

101% more for electricity

20% more for car insurance.”

He notes that Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed his state’s high costs on corporate price gouging until Trump was reelected, and now he blames tariffs. But voters should ask themselves why Trump’s tariffs and corporate price-gouging would only affect California.

The Post also has an article in which President Trump explains the root of California’s problems with a simple, two-word description of Gov. Newsom:

“Gavin’s incompetent.”

