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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
5d

There are consequences for being blatantly stupid. This communist Muslim showed his hand time and time again yet dumbell New Yorkers voted for him anyway. Some of those dumbells are my relatives who are democrats feeling voters remorse. I've tried all my life to talk to them but they wouldn't listen. I'm in Texas now after working in civil service for many years. The Muslims here are trying to do the same thing but for the moment Texas is holding the line in spite of many mosques opening up. Texas is not going to stand for their garbage. We're ready, we're locked and loaded.

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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
5d

Regards to NYC Mayor Mamdani.

Has anyone thought that maybe NYC Mayor Mamdani may espouse "Death to America"? What better (worse) way than to start with America's Economic Hub. And at the same time put Europe in the mix as their banks are tied into American Banks. Put NYC into bankruptcy and create a state of lawlessness in NYC. and just create a huge mess of the city in general and which in turn will have a negative effect on all of America too.

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