Stephen Green at PJ Media reports that the latest big firm to start laying plans to get out of NYC and its socialist mayor’s voracious appetite for taxation is Apollo Global Management, a firm that manages over $900 billion in assets. They plan to open a secondary headquarters in (surprise!) Florida or Texas, and they expect most of their future hiring will be “in the second hub rather than Manhattan.”

Moral: If you’re going to fleece the sheep, you’d better make sure they’re penned up first.

Remember the emergency snow shovelers that NYC Mayor Mamdani offered to pay to deal with the blizzard (the ones who had to show multiple forms of ID)? Well, the hypocrisy just keeps on comin’. One of the shovelers is suing the city for failing to pay him, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Voters should have realized what Mamdani was shoveling before they made him Mayor.

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