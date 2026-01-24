These days, when a candidate claims to be a “moderate Democrat,” that’s like claiming to be slightly pregnant. In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger ran for Governor as a moderate Democrat. She recently took office and she and fellow Democrats are already plunging the state hard left. She’s reversed the policy of cooperating with ICE, and is pushing for gerrymandering districts to cut off Republican representation, raise taxes, ban election integrity safeguards, give free school to illegal aliens, loosen abortion laws and tighten gun laws, and pass a soft-on-crime bill that’s been described as a recipe for a repeat offender crime wave.

Then again, by current Democrat Party stands, maybe that IS “moderate.” Remember this in November and vote accordingly.

SPECIFICS:

In the current 2026 Virginia General Assembly session, which began on January 14, 2026, Democrats have introduced the following proposals:

Taxation and Economy

11% Firearm & Ammo Tax (HB919 & HB1094): These bills have been introduced to impose a new 11% excise tax on the sale of all firearms and ammunition.

$500 Suppressor Tax (HB207): This bill specifically targets firearm suppressors (silencers) with a $500 retail tax.

3.8% Investment Tax (HB378): This bill proposes a 3.8% tax on net investment income for high earners (typically those with a federal modified adjusted gross income over $500,000).

Gas-Powered Leaf Blower Ban (HB881): This bill would allow localities with high population densities (2,500+ people per square mile) to ban or regulate gas-powered leaf blowers.

Gun Control

“Assault Weapons” Ban (HB217): A high-profile bill seeking to ban the sale, transport, and manufacture of certain semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines.

Vehicle Restrictions (HB110): Further restricts how law-abiding citizens can store firearms in their vehicles.

Elections and Civil Rights

Electronic Voting (HB493): This bill has been introduced to allow certain voters (those with visual impairments or print disabilities) to return ballots electronically via the internet. It is not currently a proposal for universal internet voting.

Courthouse Arrests (SB351): This bill seeks to prohibit “civil arrests” (often associated with immigration enforcement) in or around courthouses to ensure all parties can attend court without fear of being detained by federal authorities.

Abortion Clinic Buffer Zones: Legislation (similar to previous session’s HB48) remains a priority to prevent “approaching” or “harassing” patients within a set distance of reproductive health facilities.

Criminal Justice

Speed Cameras (HB925): There is ongoing movement to allow more localities to use automated speed enforcement cameras in various zones.

Mandatory Minimums: There is an active push to continue the repeal of mandatory minimum sentences for various crimes to allow for more judicial discretion.

Facts about Huck PAC for America:

We were founded by Mike Huckabee in 2008. His son, David Huckabee, runs the PAC in his absence while he serves as Ambassador to Israel.

In 2024, we endorsed 323 candidates running for office.

In 2024, we contributed $2,007,550 to these candidates.

