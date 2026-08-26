Tuesday brought run-off elections in Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. This link has background and the latest vote totals. But since none of those are blue states, we already know the results and don’t expect them to flip over the next month.

The biggest story came from South Carolina, which Darline Graham, appointed to fill her late brother Lindsey Graham’s Senate term, won the GOP nomination to run for the seat. She defeated Ralph Norman by 52.5 to 47.6%.

Politics were also a family affair in Georgia, where Democrat Marcye Scott won the run-off to fill out her late father David Scott’s House term.

In Oklahoma, Trump-endorsed Mike Mazzei appears to have won a squeaker victory over Gentner Drummond (50.3-49.7% with 95% counted.) In the Oklahoma Democrat Senate run-off, outsider N’Kiyla Thomas scored a 2-1 upset victory. The teacher with no political experience is running on a platform of expanding Obamacare, restoring Roe v. Wade, and most of all, impeaching Trump again. We predict this will be as popular with Oklahoma voters as gas station sushi in August.

Finally, Oklahoma voters approved by nearly 10 points a measure to require voter ID. So one more reason that Oklahoma isn’t likely to flip blue.

Here’s yet another “Democratic” Socialist House candidate who’s frantically trying to distance himself from his past radical stances, including defunding the police.

Unfortunately for Michigan candidate William Lawrence, not only has a felony arrest stemming from an anti-oil pipeline protest resurfaced online, so has his tweet from a month later, calling for defunding the police. Maybe he should claim he’s not an anti-police socialist radical, he’s just really self-serving. That’s not an impediment to a career in politics.

A Maryland judge has blocked Democrats’ attempt to put a congressional redistricting amendment before voters this November, dealing another setback to the party’s efforts to counter Republican gains in the nationwide redistricting battle.

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