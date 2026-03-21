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Washington State is following California down the drain, thanks to its leftist government. Democrats just voted to impose a 9.9% state income tax on anyone earning over $1 million, which will likely kick off a reverse gold rush of productive citizens and businesses fleeing to red states.

In what might be the most symbolic exodus of all, Howard Schultz, the founder of Starbucks Coffee, announced that he and his family are moving to Florida and Starbucks Corporate is moving to Nashville.

It’s just as well; at this rate, Washingtonians soon won’t be able to afford Starbucks coffee.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t just spend billions on a bullet train to nowhere. He’s also spent $114 million on a highway overpass to nowhere for mountain lions.

More Newsom: As one commenter aptly put it, the 12-year-olds running California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social media response team need to be fired because they’re not helping him with their snarky, juvenile posts. Latest example: After citizen journalist Nick Shirley exposed massive daycare fraud in California, they put out a gross AI-generated image of Shirley looking like a pedophile hunting for children.

Shirley’s cool response:

“You do realize I’m trying to help America eliminate fraud and waste, right? No need to try and make me look like the bad guy for exposing fraud. People are over it. Start working for the people and not against them.”

FYI: The point of the videos is that Shirley couldn’t find many children in these so-called “daycares” that our tax dollars fund. It was mostly a lot of empty rooms and luxury cars owned by the proprietors. He did find two young children at one address, but there were no adults there to watch over them, so it’s a good thing he ISN’T a pedophile.

Next, Newsom’s Peanut Gallery might want to start generating insulting AI cartoons of the news staff at Fox 11 TV in Los Angeles. They just exposed how the city spent $10.2 million on a Ramada Inn to turn it into a homeless shelter to house just 32 people. Four years later, they’ve given $20 million to an NGO to remodel it, but it’s still sitting vacant and no work is being done on it.