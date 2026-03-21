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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
5d

There aren't enough hours in the day to explain the madness that overwhelms the democrats. The fake AI smear suggesting Nick Shirley is a pedophile is a classic example of why that party needs to be quarantined in the nearest insane asylum.

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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
5d

I cannot even imagine what would happen to this nation if all 50 States conducted their economics the same way as The State of California and Washington State. And then the entire Federal Government willingly follows the same path to destruction.

The democrats tried their economic plan and it's obviously a failure. And yet they still continue to proceed to horrific massive failure and collapse of our economy and possibly the collapse of America.

All the democrats have to do is just stop doing what they are doing wrong. And just go back to what has been working.

Hey! They tried it and it didn't work out. Time to Stop! The bridge is out, turn around and go back!

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