Huck PAC for America News

Huck PAC for America News

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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
16h

One of the goals of the democrats is in our educational system is to erase American History. And then to rewrite American History to favor the democratic party and to trample any history of Republicans and Conservatives in the most Machiavellian of ways.

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Jack Brown's avatar
Jack Brown
21m

He will be impeached and convicted! As a matter of fact, they are plotting a way to impeach BOTH Trump and Vance together! Why?

So they can put Jeffries as POTUS!!!😳🙄

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