ARKANSAS UPDATE

Democrats love to mock red states for having poor schools, but they seem to be miseducated. At the very least, they’re operating on outdated data.

We already told you that middle schoolers in Mississippi are outperforming New York students for a fraction of the cost. Now, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reports that there are some stunning positive results from the state’s 2023 education reform bill, the LEARNS Act. English proficiency is up by over 5 percentage points, math proficiency is up by nearly 8 points, and science proficiency is up by over 8 points.

There are a lot more numbers at the link, and in case you went to a public school in a blue state, we’ll just tell you that they’re good.

TEXAS UPDATE

While the Democratic Party is being ravaged from within by socialist mental cases who are winning in deep blue, gerrymandered districts, in places where a sane candidate has a chance of winning, the leftward lurch of the party is better news for Republicans. For instance, in Texas, the Dems nominated James Talarico for Senate. At the time he won the primary, little was known about him other than he wasn’t Jasmine Crockett. It seemed a safe bet that he couldn’t possibly be as bad as her, but his own statements have proven to be worse than any GOP attack ad could create. Polls show he’s already lost his lead and is now two points behind Republican Ken Paxton, and the campaigning has barely started.

The Democrats are trying to frame him as an avatar of Christian morality, but his Bible must not be the KJV translation. Maybe it’s the AOC translation. It’s a weird Bible where God is nonbinary, Jesus is cool with abortion, and blessed are the “trans kids.” And now, a new clip of him from 2021 has resurfaced that we can only hope sinks him for good in Texas.

As Matt Margolis at PJ Media reports, in the clip, Talarico gushes over how much he loves the podcast host, Roberto Che Henderson-Espinoza (formerly Robyn Henderson-Espinoza), self-described as a “nonbinary, transgender, Latinx theologian on the autistic spectrum” who taught “Queer Theory and Theology” at Duke Divinity School, preached a sermon in a Black Lives Matter vest, and declared the Bible “trans-positive.” Talarico says that his (?) work inspires him so much, he can’t contain his “inner fan boy.”

MICHIGAN UPDATE

Monday, President Trump gave a strong endorsement to Rep. John James in the GOP race for Governor of Michigan. Within hours, James’ rival, state Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, dropped out of the race and endorsed James.

MAINE UPDATE

If it’s Tuesday, there must be another outrageous comment surfacing from Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner for the media to ignore and Democrats to excuse.

This time, it involves a 2019 Reddit post by someone with the name “RevolutionaryCommie.” He was lamenting the “ghoulish” and “disgusting” celebrations of the airstrike death of longtime Iranian terror chief Qassem Soleimani, and said of Americans, “They are a disgraceful country.” Platner gave the post a “like” and commented, “I’m an American, and I can’t disagree with you tonight.”

2028 UPDATE

As we’ve said before, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attempt to get out in front of the story by revealing that the DOJ was interviewing associates of himself and his wife and claiming it was political retribution and they had done nothing wrong was a strategic blunder akin to getting out in front of a charging rhino. All it did was encourage longtime Newsom critics to publicly speculate about which of the many things that deserve a DOJ investigation that it might be.

We’ve already presented several, but it’s such a deep well, here’s Stephen Green from PJ Media with even MORE. You’d think this would teach Newsom to keep his mouth shut, but that’s obviously a lesson he’s incapable of learning.

https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2026/06/17/how-deep-are-the-newsoms-in-it-this-deep-n4954052

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