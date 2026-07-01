Photo credit: AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak

Last night a Democrat Socialist named Melat Kiros defeated a 15-term Congresswoman named Diana DeGette. Kiros’ campaign was supported by progressive groups and picked up big name endorsements from Rep. Ro Khanna and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Melat, like Zohran Mamdani and Darializa Avila Chevalier (another Socialist who won her primary), supports the extreme agenda listed below.

Right now, Republicans need to get organized for November. We need to support strong candidates. Huck PAC for America is in this fight. We hope and pray you are too.

If you are okay with this kind of lawlessness, out of control spending, and lunacy please ignore this message.

If you are concerned, donate $5 or more to Huck PAC for America to let us know you stand with us in our fight to elect pro-life, fiscally responsible Republicans.

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