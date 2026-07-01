Another Socialist won...this time in Colorado.
Democrat Socialists are winning Democrat primaries across the nation. This is their agenda for Congress...
Photo credit: AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak
Last night a Democrat Socialist named Melat Kiros defeated a 15-term Congresswoman named Diana DeGette. Kiros’ campaign was supported by progressive groups and picked up big name endorsements from Rep. Ro Khanna and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Melat, like Zohran Mamdani and Darializa Avila Chevalier (another Socialist who won her primary), supports the extreme agenda listed below.
Right now, Republicans need to get organized for November. We need to support strong candidates. Huck PAC for America is in this fight. We hope and pray you are too.
The democrat socialists know from the late 80's. "Promise her everything, but give her Arpège! ".
The first sin in the Bible is believing a lie.
In our Schools and Colleges It has got to the point of not what they are teaching as much as what they are not teaching our young people. And bad grades and poor behavior is the Teachers Fault for not being a better Teacher. Just as in the Garden of Eden, it's the "Blame Game" all over again.
I doubt this even dawned on the democratic socialists that they are repeating the sins of The Book of Genesis.