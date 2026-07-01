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Robin Rebhan's avatar
Robin Rebhan
Jul 1

The democrat socialists know from the late 80's. "Promise her everything, but give her Arpège! ".

The first sin in the Bible is believing a lie.

In our Schools and Colleges It has got to the point of not what they are teaching as much as what they are not teaching our young people. And bad grades and poor behavior is the Teachers Fault for not being a better Teacher. Just as in the Garden of Eden, it's the "Blame Game" all over again.

I doubt this even dawned on the democratic socialists that they are repeating the sins of The Book of Genesis.

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